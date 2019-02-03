Have your say

Kenny Jackett is excited to see Andy Cannon dovetail with Pompey’s powerful strike force.

The midfielder is currently sidelined with a quad injury after making two appearances following his move to Fratton Park.

Andy Cannon. Picture: Joe Pepler

Having arrived for £150,000 from Rochdale at the start of last month, Cannon made an eye-catching debut in the 1-0 defeat to Blackpool before picking up his setback in the 2-1 loss at Oxford.

The 22-year-old could be on the treatment table for a further three weeks after missing yesterday’s clash against Doncaster.

Nevertheless, Jackett is looking forward to Cannon returning to full fitness.

He sees the Ashton-under-Lyne talent operating in a 4-3-3 formation and complimenting the likes of forwards Oli Hawkins, Omar Bogle and James Vaughan.

‘It is frustrating for him,’ Jackett said.

‘I don’t know whether it’s going from one end of the country to the other and living in a hotel.

‘Mainly, it will have come from not playing much to playing time in a high-motivation situation when you’re stressed and want to do well.

‘I think I see him in a 4-3-3, playing on the right or left-hand side getting forward. That is his strength and you need a balance.

‘If you’re looking at Omar Bogle and James Vaughan coming in and Hawkins coming back then there’s good power in those guys.

‘Similarly, for those you need the Andy Cannons with a low centre of gravity who can turn quickly, create, link the play together and have a bit of flair to go past people.

‘It’s a balance in the end and we all play better when there’s a compliment around us.’

Jackett has insisted he won’t rush Cannon back to full fitness.

But he believes the ex-Dale man will be keen to impress.

‘Giving people the best chance to do well is something you need to assess right as a manager and, at times, you need some luck,’ added Jackett.

‘If I’m looking at Andy, my temptation was to play him in the first game against Blackpool.

‘We didn’t and gave him a sub appearance and built into it at Oxford.

‘It won’t be long until he’s back and will be really keen to make a big impression this season.’