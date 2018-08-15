Boss confident Pompey can stamp out late blows

Kenny Jackett is confident Pompey can remedy their recent habit of conceding late goals.

The Blues crashed out of the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle after suffering a 2-1 loss to AFC Wimbledon at Fratton Park last night.

Despite taking the lead early in the second half through Christian Burgess’ header, Pompey conceded twice in the final 14 minutes.

Joe Pigott netted an equaliser in the 76th minute, while Anton Walkes’ own goal at the death meant Neal Ardley’s side advanced into the next round.

Pompey also conceded in the final 10 minutes during their win at Blackpool on Saturday.

Nevertheless, Jackett has been pleased with his troops’ defensive displays and insists the Blues have the capability to stamp late goals out.

The boss said: ‘Defensively we have been pretty solid – we have worked hard.

‘There is not a lot you can do about the own goal, particularly when our man was first there.

‘It’s a situation where we have to keep working hard, keep concentrating and we’ll be able to see games out.

‘We’re definitely disappointed (to go out). We wanted to progress in this cup. The game looked like it was going to penalties, like many of these early rounds do.

‘But the own goal has taken the game away from us and given us little time to respond.’

While Walkes inadvertently steered Tom Soares’ cross into his own net, Jackett took solace from the fact the former Spurs man was first to meet the ball.

He added: ‘Anton has got their first but it didn’t give Luke (McGee) any sort of chance to react.

‘It’s just hit him more than anything and on 88 minutes it’s proved crucial.

‘It’s an own goal as well and I felt for Anton because he was obviously first to the ball in that situation.

‘It just gave Luke no chance.’