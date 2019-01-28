Have your say

Kenny Jackett dismissed concerns over a fixture pile-up after Pompey were knocked off the top of League One.

The 1-1 FA Cup fourth-round draw with QPR means another game as been added to the Blues’ packed schedule as they aim for success on three fronts.

The match with Steve McLaren’s side marked the start of a run of 10 games across 36 days in the league, FA Cup and Checkatrade Trophy.

A win in the replay would mean further reorganisation with the trip to Southend on the weekend of the fifth round.

But Jackett is refusing to consider the success as a double-edged sword.

He said: ‘We don’t have to worry about that.

‘We have to look at it positively.

‘If we think we’re tired we will be.

‘We should be looking at it positively and enjoying it.

‘It’s a big challenge, but it’s a challenge we should be relishing as we go into the last three months of the season.

‘We’re in all of those competitions with everything to play for.

‘We shouldn’t be thinking about being overloaded or tired at all.’

Pompey now travel to Luton knowing defeat would see the Hatters open up a five-point gap at the top of the table.

Six points cover the top five sides with the title race in League One wide open.

Jackett added: ‘It’s tight. Looking at the top it’s tight.

‘You’re looking at the top five really. It’s tight and it’s all to play for, whatever position you’re in.

‘We’re pleased to be in the hunt and in the running.

‘I’ve always said the top of this division is always a good standard. We’re pleased to be in there competing.

‘I always felt there’s some good sides and it will be a competition. We’re in the mix.’