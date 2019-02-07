Have your say

Kenny Jackett welcomed the return of attacking options for the trip to Plymouth.

But the Pompey boss has midfield issues to solve as they renew acquaintances with their port rivals on Saturday.

The Blues were without 11 players for the mid-week FA Cup loss at QPR.

They welcome back their attacking loans for the trip to Home Park, however, with Omar Bogle, James Vaughan, Viv Solomon Otabor and Lloyd Isgrove available for the game.

Ronan Curtis also returns after suspension, while Oli Hawkins started for the first time since New Year’s Day at Loftus Road.

Jackett said: ‘We need to get as many people fit as possible now for Plymouth.

‘The Plymouth game is a really big game, that would’ve been the case whatever the result against QPR.

‘We had a good go against QPR, but it was ultimately not enough.

‘All the players we took along the front line to replace the loans who went back weren’t eligible. They will be eligible against Plymouth.

‘We need the new guys we’ve got and one or two back from injury.

‘That will make us quite a strong unit and offensively quite strong from the bench.

‘That will really allow to bring on the pace to trouble defenders, at the right stage.’

Pompey will look to arrest their worst league form of the season and end a run of four games without a win against in-form Plymouth.

They will have to do so without the suspended Tom Naylor and Andy Cannon (quad) injured. Dion Donohue and Bryn Morris are also doubts for the game (both ankle), stretching midfield options.

Jackett added: ‘Morris was 50-50 with his ankle and there’s Donohue and Cannon missing. We’re short of options in midfield.

‘We need one or two coming back to give us some competition in the midfield area. That would be great.

‘We gave the FA Cup a good go and can’t complain about going out.

‘But now we need everyone fit and available.’