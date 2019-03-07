Kenny Jackett toasted longevity in a ‘brutal profession’ following a century of Pompey games.

The Blues boss recently registered his 100th match at the helm in the Checkatrade Trophy semi-final clash at Bury.

A 3-0 success capped the occasion, earning Pompey a Wembley date with Sunderland on March 31.

It also represented a 50th victory in charge for Jackett, presenting him a 50 per cent win ratio unmatched in the club's last 60 years.

The feat was followed by a 5-1 thumping of Bradford last weekend to reinvigorate belief of an automatic promotion challenge.

Now Charlton are the opposition as the 57-year-old continues to survive in an industry blighted by a high turnover of managers.

Kenny Jackett recently marked his 100th Pompey match with Checkatrade Trophy victory at Bury. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Jackett said: ‘I’m proud of that, the 100 games have gone very quickly.

‘It’s funny how in management you are planning and planning, trying to improve, then that figure is reached without realising. A couple of years have gone by very, very quickly for me.

‘In management it’s a quick turnover, the profession as it stands is brutal, and not just at any one club.

‘The turnover is high all the way through the leagues and I accept that, that’s the industry I’m in.

‘It’s a period, though, I’m enjoying at such a good club and, as ever, you are always trying to add that promotion and keep the club progressing, it deserves it.

‘It is a realistic aim for us to be able to compete at this level, the top of this level and then get up to the next level, you have to keep pushing to do that.

‘Progression of this club is what we all want – and what we are all working towards.

‘I am proud to have been here for 100 games and hope and aim to be here for many more.’

Presently, Jackett has overseen 101 Pompey matches, consisting of 51 victories.

That also includes 19 draws and 31 defeats, with 153 goals in favour and 110 against, averaging 1.51 Pompey goals scored a game.

He added: ‘The owners have supported me and there is some consistency, which to a degree at times in its history Portsmouth have lacked.

‘The club has been to the very, very top and very, very bottom. Some consistent process for us would be great, we need to keep building and improving slowly and consistently without putting the club in financial danger.

‘Portsmouth is capable of that, it’s a well-supported club with enough tradition, while Fratton Park is a fantastic place to play football and generates a great atmosphere.’