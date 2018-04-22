Bowyer: Charlton made Pompey ‘look not as good as they are’

Lee Bowyer told of his pride after Charlton boosted their promotion hopes with a win at Pompey.

And the Addicks boss believes his troops made the Blues ‘not look as good as they are’ at Fratton Park.

Charlton celebrated victory at Fratton Park. Picture: Joe Pepler

Charlton effectively put an end to Kenny Jackett’s men’s play-off ambitions with a 1-0 victory on Saturday.

The visitors delivered a deserved success, with Nicky Ajose netting the only goal of the game on 40 minutes.

Bowyer’s men’s triumph kept them in fifth spot and moved five points clear of Pompey.

And the Addicks boss saluted his side’s ‘togetherness.’

He told the club’s website: ‘I’ve said to them that I am really proud of them.

‘To do what they have just done, to go to Shrewsbury on Tuesday night and put in the effort and the commitment they did and then to have this quick turnaround and come to Portsmouth, which is probably the most intimidating place to come in this division, and put in that effort and that fight.

‘Their togetherness was outstanding.’

Pompey were second best in all departments against Charlton.

Before half-time the Blues offered little in front of goal, although they did improve in the second period.

Bowyer reckons Charlton’s high-intensity pressing forced the Blues into errors.

‘We broke on them maybe 10 times and we just made the wrong decisions, so we were by far the better side first half,’ he added.

‘Second half you are always going to expect them to come into it a bit, they’re playing at home they should do.

‘First half we just made them look not as good as they are because of the way we played and we pressed.

‘We won all the second balls, we just didn’t let them play at all.

‘How many times did you see their players kick it out of play? That’s from my players’ hard work, it’s not that they are bad players.’