Bowyer: Charlton won’t be intimidated by Pompey atmosphere

Lee Bowyer is adamant his Charlton side won’t be intimidated by the Fratton Park atmosphere and insisted: We must use it to our advantage.

Pompey welcome the Addicks to PO4 tomorrow for a crucial match in the League One play-off chase.

The Fratton faithful. Picture: Joe Pepler

A win for Kenny Jackett’s troops would see them leapfrog fifth-placed Charlton as the race for a top-six finish approaches its climax.

A bear-pit atmosphere is again expected at Fratton Park, something which helped inspire the Blues to a 2-1 win over leaders Wigan earlier this month.

But Bowyer is confident the noise created by the Fratton faithful won’t faze Charlton.

Instead, the Addicks caretaker manager expects his side to rise to the occasion.

He told London News Online: ‘You can turn that – look at Newcastle United when I was there as a player.

‘We had 50,000 at our place and teams would use it in their favour.

‘Portsmouth fans are outstanding with the noise they make and that should get you going more.

‘Even though they are not cheering for you it is good to play in that atmosphere. You need to use it.

‘My players won’t be intimidated by it. Supporters are supporters.

‘My lads have been playing long enough to deal with it. Even a younger lad like Ez (Ezri Konsa) has played 50 or 60 games now – that is long enough.

‘They are all strong enough characters. Nothing beats going away from home and getting three points.’