Bradbury: Bringing ex-Pompey defender to the Hawks would be ‘no-brainer’

Have your say

Lee Bradbury has offered terms to Paul Robinson to join the Hawks and revealed: It’s a no-brainer.

The boss is keen to bring the ex-Pompey defender to Westleigh Park ahead of his side’s maiden National League campaign.

Robinson is currently a free agent after being released by League One outfit AFC Wimbledon.

The centre-back has a wealth of experience under his belt having recorded more than 400 Football League appearances.

Bradbury has tabled a contract to Robinson – who is also interested in a move to the Hawks.

The Westleigh Park manager regards the defender as a natural leader.

‘I have been talking with the player and we are trying our best to get him,’ said Bradbury.

‘It is a no-brainer from our point of view.

‘He has been captain at Millwall, Wimbledon and Portsmouth and would bring great experience.

‘We have put an offer to him and are awaiting the outcome. He is a leader of men and although he’s 36 years old, he still has a lot to offer on the pitch.

‘Living in Petersfield we are right on his doorstep.’

Robinson moved to Pompey in August 2014, initially on a month-long loan deal.

The Barnet-born talent made his switch to Fratton Park permanent in January 2015, penning an 18-month contract.

Following Paul Cook’s arrival as manager, he made Robinson club captain.

Yet the former Torquay United loanee had his deal mutually terminated less than a month later.

Robinson subsequently joined League Two rivals AFC Wimbledon and helped them achieve promotion via the play-offs, while the Blues were defeated in the semi-finals at Plymouth.