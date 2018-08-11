Bradbury’s praise for high-tempo Hawks

Have your say

Lee Bradbury had nothing but praise for his players after their 1-1 draw with AFC Fylde.

Nicke Kabamba levelled Danny Rowe's first-half penalty to give Hawks their second point of the National League campaign.

But it should have been all three for Bradbury's men as they turned the screw on the visitors after the break.

Bradbury was delighted with the endeavour of his players afterwards.

He said: 'I was really pleased with how the lads played.

'The players worked really hard for each other.

'For the second game we've been really unfortunate not to win.

'But I feel we're making good strides and are learning on the job.

'It wouldn't go in for us in the second half, but all round it was a really good performance.'