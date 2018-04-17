Bradford v Pompey: Pitman and Wyke go head-to-head

Have your say

Fans' hopes will be on Brett Pitman and Charlie Wyke as Pompey travel to Bradford in League One tonight.

Both players are the top scorers for their respective clubs this season, with Pitman scoring 21 and Wyke registering 12.

Brett Pitman has scored 21 goals for Pompey this season

But while the Blues front man has been in top form as Kenny Jackett's side mount a late play-off push, Wyke has seen the goals dry up.

Pitman has scored seven in his past six games, with his Bantams counterpart's last goal coming back in February.

Here, we look at their stats for this season as Pitman and Wyke go head-to-head.