Brandon Haunstrup excited for Pompey’s clashes against Sunderland and Luton

Brandon Haunstrup has revealed the fixture he is looking forward to the most next season.

The Pompey left-back is relishing his side’s trip to Sunderland – like many of his team-mates and the Fratton faithful.

The League One fixtures ahead of the 2018-19 campaign were released on Thursday.

And Kenny Jackett’s side will travel to the title favourites on Saturday, April 27. It’s the Blues’ final away day of the campaign, which is traditionally the best attended by supporters.

And Haunstrup is excited to make the lengthy visit to the Stadium of Light.

He said: ‘Sunderland away is obviously a big one and a favourite of everyone.

‘The pitch will be good and the atmosphere will be good.

‘It’s not on a Tuesday night either! It’s the last away game of the season and everyone will be up for it.’

Pompey kick-off the forthcoming season with a home clash against Luton Town on Saturday, August 4.

Nathan Jones’ newly-promoted side defeated the Blues 1-0 in the FA Cup first round last term.

Haunstrup expects another tough battle against the Hatters.

‘It’s a hard game to start off with but one we’re all looking forward to,’ he added.

‘They were good last season and Kenilworth Road is always a hard place to go.

‘But home or away they’ll be a good side. I’d imagine they’d have stayed up in League One last season.

‘They are a good team – we experienced that in League Two as well.

‘It’ll be interesting to see how it goes.’