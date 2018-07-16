Brandon ready for Pompey selection fight

Brandon Haunstrup has backed himself to provide testing competition to Lee Brown.

Kenny Jackett has made the summer recruit from Bristol Rovers his first-choice Pompey left-back.

It leaves Haunstrup once again facing a fight to force his way into the Blues’ first-team.

The 21-year-old’s progress was rewarded with a new two-year deal last month as Jackett showed his faith.

Now the Waterlooville youngster bids to topple Brown.

He said: ‘Brown is quite a big character, he brings in a bit of experience, which is something we need, and it will be good competition for the season ahead.

‘I’ve just got to fight for my position and do my best to get a spot for this season.

‘But I have faith in my ability and fancy myself to have a go at the left-back spot.

‘The manager told me he wanted me to be fighting it out for the first-team left-back position, that's something I will be hoping to do and pushing on.

‘It’s another challenge, you need good competition at clubs. The gaffer was saying to me off-season that we need a few more players if we are going to be pushing for promotion.

‘You need a bigger squad if there are going to be games Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday. You need the whole squad involved and everyone behind each other, which is what we’re doing now.

‘The ideal thing for any manager is you want two players for each position for back-up and rotation. It’s then up to those two players to give it their best shot for the position.’