Brett Pitman toasted his goalscoring return to Pompey’s starting line-up and revealed: I wasn’t going to try to replicate Gareth Evans’ Bradford penalty.

The skipper opened the scoring in the Blues’ 3-2 victory at Walsall.

Pitman coolly sent home keeper Liam Roberts the wrong way with his 13th-minute spot-kick, after Nathan Thompson was pushed by Morgan Ferrier.

Omar Bogle and Viv Solomon-Otabor put Kenny Jackett’s side in control, before Jon Guthrie’s late double made for a slightly nervy ending at the Bescot Stadium.

Evans netted a brilliant penalty in the 5-1 romp over Bradford earlier this month, picking out the top corner in style.

Back on spot-kick duties, Pitman was never going to try to emulate his team-mate against the Saddlers.

And the former AFC Bournemouth forward felt the scoreline wasn’t a fair reflection of Pompey’s dominance.

He said: ‘I think 3-2 flatters them in the end. We should have won by more.

‘There were two sloppy goals in the end but the signs were encouraging.

‘I certainly wasn’t trying to put in as close in the top corner as that (Evans’ penalty), that’s for sure – that was some penalty.

‘It was just nice to see it hit the back of the net and it gave us a good start at the end of the game.

‘I was off the pitch but the second goal looked like a foul off the pitch.’