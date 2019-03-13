Brett Pitman: No10 role is my favourite but I could play any position for Portsmouth

Have your say

Pompey’s captain returned to the starting line-up with a superb man-of-the-match display.

And the No10 role which Brett Pitman occupied in the Blues’ victory at Walsall is the one he regards as his favourite.

The former AFC Bournemouth and Ipswich man delivered an impressive performance in the 3-2 win at the Bescot Stadium.

Making his first appearance from the outset since the defeat at Luton on January 29 – a period spanning 10 matches – Pitman played in a deeper role against the Saddlers.

Having spent the majority of his Fratton Park career featuring as a striker, the 31-year-old dropped into the hole.

Pitman opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 13th minute, while he won the ball back doggedly in the build-up to Viv Solomon-Otabor’s goal in the second half.

Omar Bogle was also on target before the interval for Kenny Jackett’s side.

The Jersey-born talent told the No10 position is the one he has played in for the majority of his career.

And it’s one he knows he can thrive in.

Pitman said: ‘Really, throughout, my career, that’s the role that I have played – in the hole.

‘At Bournemouth, the majority of my games were there and even at Ipswich I played there.

‘I’m comfortable playing in a No9 role but if I had to pick a role then it would be the No10.

‘I really do like playing a bit deeper where I can get the ball at my feet.

‘But if I had to play anywhere, right-back or left-back, then I think that I would do a decent job.’

Pitman had a run-out for the reserves in a 3-0 win over Swindon playing behind the striker last week.

He then came off the bench in the 2-1 loss to Charlton on Saturday and caught the eye.

Pitman admitted his cameo at the Valley gave both himself and boss Kenny Jackett the encouragement to inspire the win at Walsall.

He added: ‘I think the Swindon game helped me last week to get some minutes.

‘Then the Charlton game coming on gave me confidence and gave the manager confidence I can play in that role.’