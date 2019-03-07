Brett Pitman’s ‘excellent’ attitude lauded in fight to reclaim Portsmouth spot

Have your say

Brett Pitman’s ‘excellent’ attitude has been applauded as he strives to break back into Pompey’s first-team.

The 30-year-old skippered the Blues in a 3-0 friendly victory over Swindon on Tuesday afternoon.

Brett Pitman's attitude has been praised during his time out of favour. Picture: Joe Pepler

It offered precious minutes for the ex-Bournemouth man, who has not featured in any of Kenny Jackett’s last six first-team fixtures.

Pitman operated in a number 10 role at Swindon, earning praise for his display in front of the watching Jackett.

And his approach to the match impressed first-team coach Jake Wigley.

Wigley said: ‘Brett has an excellent attitude, that’s all we ask for from the pros.

‘Before the game we told them we wanted the right attitude from them all, that it’s good for you to get the minutes into your legs.

‘They showed the right attitude and dominated the game.

‘Brett’s the captain and a good pro. He has been doing really well in training, not sulked, and put in 100 per cent effort against Swindon, as they all did.

‘The manager wanted to have a look at him as a number 10, which is a different role for him, and he did well there, playing behind Louis Dennis.

‘There were a couple of chances for Brett, a free-kick saved well and a volley from 25 yards narrowly over the bar.

‘Off the ball he got around the pitch, put pressure on midfielders and their defensive line high up the pitch, winning the ball on a number of occasions.

‘And attacking-wise, he switched the play and got some opportunities himself.’