Brilliant Portsmouth crowned English football’s away-day kings

Pompey possess the only unbeaten away record in the top eight tiers of English football.

That is the staggering statistic behind an impressive campaign which will see the Blues top League One at Christmas.

Pompey's away-day kings celebrate scoring in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Barnsley. Picture: Joe Pepler/Digital South

Kenny Jackett’s men are undefeated in all 14 of their fixtures on the road during the campaign so far.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Barnsley represented 11 league away matches without loss, a period spanning four months and seven days.

However, during that timeframe, there have also been FA Cup victories at Rochdale and Maidenhead, while a triumph at Crawley in the Checkatrade Trophy.

It’s an unbroken away record no other club can match in the Premier League, Football League and the 14 highest-ranking non-league divisions.

In terms of league programmes, Pompey stand alongside Liverpool, Mansfield, Worthing, Radcliffe and Maldon & Tiptree in not losing on their travels this season.

However, the other clubs have tasted defeat in cup action – disappointment the Blues have yet to experience.

It ensures from the Evo-Stik Leagues and Bostik Leagues and upwards, Pompey’s record is unparalleled in the English game.

Liverpool rose to the top of the Premier League table on Sunday and are yet to lose in league action.

However, they have suffered defeat on Champions League travels to Napoli, Red Star Belgrade and Paris Saint-Germain.

League Two side Mansfield are unbeaten in 10 away games, of which they have won just twice, drawing the remaining eight.

Yet they were eliminated at West Brom in the Carabao Cup and Charlton in the FA Cup.

Moving into non-league, Worthing have not lost in eight Bostick League Premier Division away matches.

In contrast, they have suffered defeat at Ebbsfleet (FA Cup), Bedford Town (FA Trophy) and Eastbourne Town (Sussex Senior Cup).

Maldon & Tiptree are second behind Bowers & Pitsea in the Bostik League North Division, boasting an unbeaten away record.

They have, however, lost to Haverhill Rovers in the FA Cup first qualifying round and Brentwood Town in the Essex County Cup.

Finally Radcliffe, from the Evo-Stik League First Division West, are undefeated after eight away league games.

Although they have lost to Ashton Athletic (Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy) and Lancaster City (Integro League Cup).