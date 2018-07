Bristol City are set to win the race for Mo Eisa.

The Championship club are on the verge of landing the £1.5m-rated striker who Pompey have been chasing, according to gloucestershirelive.

Kenny Jackett made Eisa a major target this summer, but the Blues boss stated today the club have never been in pole position for the player.

Reports suggest Bristol City 's offer was greater than the one put forward by the Blues.