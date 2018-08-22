Bristol Rovers 1-2 Portsmouth – As it happened Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... IN PICTURES: Bristol Rovers 1 Portsmouth 2 Same again for Pompey in hunt for fourth-straight win Sign Up To Our Football Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Ronan Curtis scored a late winner for Pompey last night as Bristol Rovers were beaten 2-1 at the Memorial Ground. Here are Will Rooney’s updates from the dramatic match. Pompey fans are back at the Memorial Ground as Pompey play Bristol Rovers in League One.