Bristol Rovers 2-1 Pompey: match ratings

Have your say

Nathan Thompson was named The News' Pompey man of the match from today's defeat at Bristol Rovers.

Here's how Jordan Cross rated the defender's performance, along with those of his Blues team-mates.

Match ratings

Luke McGee: Error for opener blotted strong showing - 6

Nathan Thompson: Epitomised Pompey's resolve - 8

Christian Burgess: Timely interventions - 7

Matt Clarke: No nonsense - 7

Dion Donohue: Up and down all day - 7

Ben Close: Maturing with every showing - 7

Adam May: Key delivery for opener - 6

Jamal Lowe (2): Not at his most influential - 6

Brett Pitman (1): Didn't get a stranglehold on game - 6

Matty Kennedy: Pompey's best attacking outlet - 7

OlI Hawkins: Focal attacking point - 7

Subs:

(1) Curtis Main (81mins)

(2) Kyle Bennett (90+2mins)