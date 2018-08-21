Darrell Clarke cast a few admiring glances in Pompey's direction but admitted his Bristol Rovers side will have earned the respect of opposite number Kenny Jackett.

The Blues head to the Memorial Ground tonight as they bid to continue their winning start to the new League One season.

Bristol Rovers manager Darrell Clarke Picture: Sharon Lucey

Nine points from three games sees Pompey sit joint-top of the table alongside Peterborough and on the verge of securing a feat not seen at PO4 since the 1980-81 campaign - four straight victories from their opening four matches of a season.

That impressive start this term has made Clarke sit up an take notice.

The Blues' summer transfer business has also impressed the Rovers boss.

But while he admires the work carried out at Fratton Park under Jackett's stewardship, Clarke believes his team - who have three points from their opening three league games - won't be underestimated by tonight's visitors.

When asked if Pompey could maintain their early standards over the course of the season, Clarke told Bristol Live: 'I'd imagine so.

'I've got a lot of respect for Kenny Jackett, he's a top, top manager and he's proved it over the years.

'He knows what this league's all about, he knows how to get out of this league, I think he's done a great job.

'I don't think they're the big-hitters in the league - he's got a healthy budget but he brings one or two young lads through as well and made some shrewd signings as well.

'They've got good players.

'The boy Curtis coming off the line, Evans has got a good work-rate, they've brought in Thompson from Millwall, who's a top player, Naylor from Burton as well, they've got good centre-halves, Burgess is a top centre-half and was only on the bench the other day, Whatmough, Clarke, I could go through them.

'They've got good players in the squad but so have I, they'll be looking at us.

'Your Sercombes, your Oli Clarkes, your Lines, Lockyer Tony Craig, Leadbitter James Clarke, they'll be looking at us with respect, no doubt.'