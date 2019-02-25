Have your say

Tom Lockyer believes James Vaughan could have received a 12-match ban after the pair clashed during Pompey’s 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers last week.

The Gas defender went down holding his face following an off-the-ball incident during the second half of the Fratton Park stalemate.

Lockyer and Rovers boss Graham Coughlan claimed Vaughan threw a punch ‘Anthony Joshua would have been proud of’ and appealed to the FA in the aftermath.

The governing body decided not to take any action, though, with Blues boss Kenny Jackett saying the on-loan Wigan striker shrugged off a pinch.

Lockyer, however, was shocked Vaughan wasn’t disciplined and feels he deserved a long-term punishment.

He compared it to an incident involving Calvin Andrews, who was banned for 12 games in 2016 after elbowing Oldham's Peter Clarke when at Rochdale.

Tom Lockyer falls to ground following a clash with James Vaughan. Picture: Robin Jones/Digital South.

‘I don’t want to talk too much about it but he knows what he’s done,’ Lockyer told Bristol Live.

‘I’ve seen it back and I’m not sure how there’s no action being taken.

‘I saw the one with Calvin Andrews, when he got a 12-game ban and I can’t tell you what’s much different.

‘Obviously it’s a bit disappointing because I feel, if that was one of us, there would be action taken.

‘So for whatever reason they haven’t so that’s just something we’ve got to accept and move on.’

Vaughan joined Pompey from Wigan for the remainder of the season on January transfer deadline day.

He’s featured four times for the Blues so far, with all his appearances coming from the bench.