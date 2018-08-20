Bristol Rovers v Portsmouth: Early team news

Have your say

Nathan Thompson is back in training and is available for tomorrow’s trip to Bristol Rovers.

The defender has missed Pompey’s past three games with a knee injury he picked up on the opening day of the season against Luton.

But Thompson is vying for a spot in Kenny Jackett’s squad for the visit to the Memorial Stadium.

Dion Donohue is also again training following his groin setback.

However, the Welshman remains sidelined for tonight’s clash against the Pirates and Saturday’s game at Doncaster Rovers.

Donohue has yet to feature this campaign.

Meanwhile, Kyle Bennett could feature against his former club for Bristol Rovers.

The chirpy winger spent two-and-a-half seasons at Pompey and moved to the Pirates in January.

However, Bennett was on the bench for his side’s 2-1 win at Wycombe on Saturday.

Former Blues loanee Tareiq Holmes-Dennis has yet to be included in a Rovers squad since moving from Huddersfield this summer. The left-back ruptured his ACL on his debut for Pompey last season and did not feature again.

Joe Partington (ankle) and Stuart Sinclair are also sidelined.