Brothers denied chance to claim family bragging rights when Portsmouth face Norwich 

It would have been the opportunity for either sibling to claim the Thompson family bragging rights.

But instead Nathan and Louis will have to watch Pompey’s FA Cup tie at Norwich together in the directors’ box at Carrow Road.

Nathan Thompson picked up a hamstring injury at Gillingham. Picture: Joe Pepler

The Blues travel to the Canaries in the third round of the historic competition on Saturday (5.30pm).

Kenny Jackett’s side will be without Nathan Thompson for a third successive match, however.

The tough-tackling right-back has been sidelined since limping off with a hamstring injury at Gillingham on Boxing Day.

But even if the Pompey defender hadn’t picked up his setback, the chance of facing his younger brother was already highly likely to be off the cards.

Norwich City's Louis Thompson battles with Leeds United's Barry Douglas. Picture: Mark Pain/ PA

Louis Thompson has been sidelined since Norwich’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa on October 23.

The midfielder dislocated his shoulder shortly after coming on as a substitute and been absent since.

The 24-year-old is back in full training but the visit of the Blues looks like it will come too soon for him.

Having played together at Swindon, the chance of the brothers finally doing battle on opposite sides will evade them.

There might yet be a reunion for the Thompson’s at Carrow Road – but unfortunately it’ll be from the stands.