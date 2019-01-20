Have your say

Lee Brown expressed his disappointment at the manner in which fans aired their feelings at the Oxford loss.

The Pompey defender explained he felt unhappy at some chants aimed at Kenny Jackett’s side in the 2-0 loss at the Kassam Stadium.

Blues fans displayed some gallows humour after seeing their side fall to back-to-back league defeats.

They chanted ironically about having a shot on goal on an afternoon where their team were found wanting for cutting edge.

Brown explained he could understand the supporters’ frustrations but didn’t like how they aired their views at what they had seen, after a season which has seen many more highs than lows.

He said: ‘I know the fans are frustrated.

‘You can see that’s the case by them singing we’ve had a shot.

‘It’s quite frustrating as a player because it’s disrespectful to us.

‘We’ve worked so hard through the course of the season.

‘So I would say that’s disrespectful and it’s frustrating.

‘You’ve got passionate supporters and you’ve got passionate players.

‘Sometimes you’ve got to deal with that, and it’s about how you deal with that.

‘It’s not slamming the fans at all, it’s just an observation.

‘They have to do what they’ve got to do, but we’re still going to put everything into every game.’

Pompey gave themselves a mountain to climb after shipping two first-half goals against Karl Robinson’s side.

Brett Pitman’s spectacular 64th-minute overhead kick raised hopes of a comeback, but the expected charge didn’t materialise.

Brown felt his side weren’t found wanting for endeavour and the game’s pattern was similar to many on the road this season, but this time goals were shipped.

He added: ‘We did come out in the second half and give it a good go.

‘I know the fans are frustrated but they have to believe in what we’ve got in the dressing room.

‘There’s a lot of people who haven’t got what we’ve got, and the guts we’ve got.

‘We usually come through the first half and ride the storm.

‘We normally go in at 0-0 and win it 1-0 in the second half.

‘It’s one of those things.

‘We should have done better with the goals but we’ve been consistent this season.

‘We will continue to do that.’