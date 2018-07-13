Brown: Hopefully next Fratton goal is with Pompey

Lee Brown has already created his mark at Fratton Park.

Now the summer recruit is craving for home cheers rather than customary cursing following a previous goal-scoring entrance.

New Pompey left-back Lee Brown

It was February 2016 when Bristol Rovers’ left-back thumped home a last-gasp consolation during a sobering afternoon.

Darrell Clarke’s men were already 3-0 down when Brown stepped up and flashed a free-kick positioned just outside the box into the far corner of the net.

Such was its irrelevance to the final 3-1 outcome, the Rovers man declined to muster any sort of tangible celebration.

It represented Brown’s last Fratton outing – but, of course, there will now be plenty more.

Lee Brown scores a free-kick against Pompey in February 2016

Although the summer recruit has warned the Fratton faithful not to bank on too many strikes of similar calibre while in Pompey colours.

He said: ‘I’ve been known to take a few free-kicks. They are not always good, let’s be honest, but I’ve scored a few over the years at Bristol.

‘I remember my goal at Portsmouth, it was a consultation, we were 3-0 down at the time.

‘I had the hump because we were losing so hit it as hard as I could and it ended up going into the top corner.

‘It was one of my better ones. There was a lot of anger around that, we were losing and I do not like losing. There was a lot of frustration in that one.

‘Some full-backs take set-pieces, some don’t, while some teams hardly have a left footer. At Bristol we didn’t have many, so I was always in and around it straight away because I was near enough the only left-footed player.

‘That’s why I was able to score at Fratton Park against Portsmouth – now I need to score for them!’

Brown netted 22 times in 319 appearances for the Pirates from left-back.

That includes the goal which saw them secure promotion to League One in May 2016 against Dagenham.

Now he’s waiting to see his set-piece involvement at Pompey.

Brown added: ‘I do take corners, but normally I am back with the other full-back waiting for the counter.

‘I fancy set-pieces from time-to-time and can take them. You find out over the course of pre-season who fancies them .’