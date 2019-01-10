Brown pinpoints key to Portsmouth retaining League One title push

Have your say

Michael Brown reckons Pompey must keep their prized assets to ensure they maintain their League One title charge.

The Blues sit at the summit of the table on 57 points after 26 games.

Ronan Curtis, left, and Jamal Lowe have starred for Pompey this season. Picture: Joe Pepler

Luton are five points adrift in second, while third-placed Sunderland – on 51 points – have a game in hand.

The likes of Jamal Lowe, Matt Clarke and Ronan Curtis have starred during Kenny Jackett’s side’s promotion push.

During this month’s transfer window, the Pompey boss feels Championship clubs will naturally make to swoops for his key players.

Chief executive Mark Catlin has insisted there is no pressure to sell, however.

Michael Brown in action against Tottenham Hotspur. Picture: Allan Hutchings

And former Blues midfielder Brown believes that’s exactly what Pompey must do.

He told footballleagueworld.co.uk: ‘Luton are close and obviously Sunderland have a game in hand but I think they have gone very, very well and they are in safe hands with Kenny Jackett.

‘If they can hold on to some of their players and improve rather than sell it’ll be interesting to see where they go.’

Brown had two spells at Fratton Park during his career.

He spent a short stint on loan from Manchester City in 1999, before returning on a permanent basis in 2009.

Brown made 61 appearances and scored five goals overall.

The ex-Sheffield United man was part of Avram Grant’s side which defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley in April 2010 – just 24 hours after the Blues had been relegated from the Premier League.

Brown also started the 1-0 loss to Chelsea in the final.

The 41-year-old still holds the extra-time triumph over Spurs as one of his best feeling during his playing days.

He added: ‘It is a great family club and the improvements on their stadium heading their way is great to see.

‘They’re well run now and the support is second to none at Portsmouth.

‘When I was there I thoroughly enjoyed my time and it was one of the best feelings when we beat Tottenham when we had no chance to get into the FA Cup final.

‘I’ve never seen relief and reward in a stadium and joy on people’s faces like it and hopefully more of that is on the way.’