Brown: Pompey are massive club who will bring big following

Phil Brown is hopeful of a bumper pre-season turnout for Pompey’s visit.

The Swindon Town boss is anticipating a decent crowd at the County Ground for the warm-up game which was announced this week.

Kenny Jackett’s side face the Robins on July 21 and Brown is looking forward to taking on a club with the Blues’ pedigree.

He told swindontownfc.co.uk: ‘Within the last decade Portsmouth have won the FA Cup, been in the Premier League and you name it they’ve done it.

‘They are a massive club on the south coast and we are a kick in the backside from the south coast, so the locality of it will hopefully attract a lot of Portsmouth fans to the County Ground.

‘It should also attract a lot of Swindon Town fans to see what players I’ve brought in, what team I’ll be playing, what system I’ll be playing and whether we’re up for the challenge. All of those things will be answered.’

Brown will be looking to make an impact at Swindon as he gears up for his first campaign at the helm after being named boss last week.

He added: ‘It is important we get 90 minutes under our belts so we’re ready and match fit come the first game of the season.

‘I don’t pay too much attention to the results in pre-season. You don’t want to be getting beat 5-0 every week but you also don’t want to be winning 5-0 every week because people get carried away either way.

‘It is an important time but more importantly the players we do keep have gone away, they are rested and they understand what a Phil Brown team is all about and what is required to be in that team.’