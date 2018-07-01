Brown: Pompey have nothing to fear in League One  

Lee Brown believes Pompey have nothing to fear in League One next season.

But the new recruit warned the Blues will have to prove themselves all over again in the third tier next term.

Brown knows all about the division his new side are aiming to conquer after spending the past two seasons there with Bristol Rovers.

The 27-year-old sees nothing to be concerned about in terms of the opposition when it comes to gaining promotion.

The left-back felt Wigan and Blackburn were a level above the rest of the competition last season, while Shrewsbury confounded the experts by staying with the promoted pair for much of the campaign.

Brown knows the challenge for Pompey will be finding the kind of consistency which eluded them last season.

He said: 'We're capable of getting out of it.

'Apart from the top three last season everyone, other than that, it's a much of a muchness.

'If you put a winning run together in key periods of the season you will have a great chance.

'For me it's about consistency over the whole season.

'It's not about doing it in spells. If you can get that consistency over the whole season you will have a great chance.

'Hopefully the boys now know what the division is all about. They know that.

'That can give you confidence in a way.'

Brown knows there will be a expectancy among supporters at his new club to push for promotion after a season adjusting to League One.

Pompey eventually finished eighth after pushing for a play-off place for much of the season.

Kenny Jackett has bolstered that squad with five new players across the summer.

But Brown doesn't think that means improvements will be a given for Pompey.

He added: 'The expectations are there, but you still have to produce it.

'It's not going to be a given.

'It's not like we start in eighth place and go from there. You have to win football matches.

'We can't think we finished eighth last season, and because we've signed five players we're going to finish above that.

'We have produce it from the first game of the season to the last.

'It's not just a given that because we signed players we'll finish above eighth.

'It doesn't work like that.'