Brown: Pompey won’t succeed without team spirit

LEE BROWN is out to deliver success at Pompey with a smile on his face.

But the Blues’ new recruit is taking nothing for granted in his quest for a first-team spot, after becoming the club’s fifth summer signing.

Lee Brown is Pompey's fifth signing of the summer Picture: Portsmouth FC

Brown has agreed a two-year deal after leaving Bristol Rovers, following a seven-year stay at the Memorial Stadium which brought two promotions.

The 27-year-old is excited at coming into a new dressing room ahead of the bid to get out of League One. And the left-back has no doubt about how far creating a tight-knit group can carry Pompey.

Brown said: ‘They are good players here. They’re not at Portsmouth Football Club for no reason.

‘They’re good players. For me, it’s about getting in on the first day and getting to know them on a personal note. That’s vital.

‘The team spirit and camaraderie is so important in football now. I’ve experienced that in the two promotions I’ve had. The spirit and camaraderie was the best I’ve seen.

‘When it’s a wet Tuesday night you want to be fighting for your mate – and know they’re doing the same for you. That team spirit gets you the points on those sort of nights.

‘All the people I knew at the top teams last season were saying the team spirit was unreal. You’ve got to have that. It can be the difference.

‘In terms of quality, we’ve got that here in the squad.

‘But how do the lads gel as people? That team spirit is key. You have to build on that.

‘I like to come in and have a laugh and a joke, but when it’s time to work you need to work. But I like to have a smile on my face.

‘There’s no point in going in and being depressed every day. There’s nothing worse.

‘It comes from winning games, though. You can’t lose 2-0 or 3-0 and then come in laughing and joking about it.

‘Hopefully, that will come for us sooner rather than later.’

Brown will find himself battling with Dion Donohue and Brandon Haunstrup for a starting spot, but doesn’t expect any special treatment.

He added: ‘Of course I’m coming to play, but I’d never be so disrespectful to think I’m going to be playing every week. You need to earn it.

‘We’re all on a level playing field at the start of the season.

‘We go into pre-season, battle it out and who does well plays. There’s no grudges.

‘As long as we get the three points on Saturday we have to be in it together.

‘There can’t be any of that bitterness. If there’s one of the others playing I will wish them all the best and hope we win the football match.

‘That’s the team spirit that people don’t see.

‘You have to be sticking together, because if Portsmouth Football Club do well – you do well.

‘I’m not going to say I’m coming in and starting, and, if I don’t, I’m throwing my toys out of the pram.

‘That’s not how it works, I have to earn the right like everyone else has to earn the right.’