Lee Brown has revealed his disappointment after Pompey must once again do battle with QPR for FA Cup progress.

The Blues were held to a 1-1 draw against the Championship side at a wet Fratton Park this afternoon.

Yet Kenny Jackett’s men had led for 11 minutes, before the visitors levelled through Nahki Wells on 76 minutes.

Brown’s cross from the left deflected off Joel Lynch for an own goal to hand Pompey a deserved advantage during an impressive second-half display.

Then came Wells’ intervention – to ensure the sides must now meet at Loftus Road for the replay.

Brown said: ‘You are disappointed, especially when you go 1-0 up, you always feel like you should win it.

‘It was a scrappy equaliser, it was ping-ponging in there and can either fall for you or it doesn’t. It goes through or it doesn’t. Whoever gets his toe to it, it’s literally 50/50.

‘It’s no-one’s fault really when it’s like that in there, it’s a lottery, and you cannot be everywhere.

‘But I think we have to take belief from that performance against a Championship side.

‘When you go 1-0 up you are naturally disappointed to draw and the replay’s probably getting in the way of it.

‘As players, though, you want to be playing games – and I would rather be playing than training, to be honest.’