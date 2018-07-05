Brown prepared to take stint on sidelines for Pompey

LEE BROWN is willing to accept a spell on the sidelines for Pompey's benefit.

The Blues' left-back had told how he's prepared to put his personal targets behind the success of his team as they aim for promotion next season.

Pompey new boy Lee Brown

Brown is set to battle it out for a starting spot with Brandon Haunstrup and Dion Donohue in the coming campaign.

The 27-year-old looks to have his nose in front in the race to be in Kenny Jackett's starting XI for the League One opener against Luton on August 4.

He had the left-back spot nailed down at Bristol Rovers, before ending his seven-year association with the Gas to move to Fratton Park.

But Brown is not taking anything for granted as he aims to battle it out for a starting spot. And he feels there will be stints where he may well have to come out of Jackett’s team in favour of his team-mates.

That’s something the former QPR man is willing to accept, though, for the greater good of Pompey.

He said: ‘People sometimes don’t think like that - and I think that it’s important we do that.

‘If Portsmouth do well I will do well, if Portsmouth do well everyone does well. We’re all in together.

‘It goes for me as well because I’m not necessarily going to be playing every week.

‘Of course I want to play, we all do. But it’s a squad and all of those players want to play. You have to think of the team.'