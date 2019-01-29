Residency at League One’s summit is finally over – at least for now.

Yet Lee Brown is relishing the new challenge facing Pompey in their ongoing promotion drive.

Pompey defender Lee Brown Picture: Daniel Chesterton

Luton are now league leaders, ending a Blues stay of almost four months at the top of the table.

The Hatters also represent tonight’s opposition, with the sides clashing at Kenilworth Road (7.45pm).

Kenny Jackett’s men are no longer dictating the pace, instead they lead the chasing pack, a fresh role during this encouraging campaign.

And Brown, who twice tasted promotion with Bristol Rovers, prefers the current predicament.

The left-back said: ‘We are now under a different pressure.

‘It’s a different pressure when you are up there and chasing, it’s about how you react.

‘We have been top for a long time so it’s quite nice to be chasing. To be honest, I prefer it myself.

‘It's a game of football, we need to turn up, play well and see where it takes us.

‘Luton are one of the best sides we have faced this season, we have to be right on top of our game, that’s for sure.

‘Credit to them, they came up last year and good luck to them, but we have to worry about ourselves. If we are on our game, I don’t think there will be many teams that can match us.

‘Naturally you will easily get up for it, it is a top-of-the-table clash, but it’s another game you have to go out and try to win it.

‘We take belief from the QPR result, but it will be a completely different game.’

Pompey head to Luton heartened from their FA Cup display at the weekend.

An impressive second half threatened to inspire an upset, only for Steve McClaren’s side to equalise 16 minutes from the end.

The 1-1 outcome ensures a Loftus Road replay on February 5.

And, following success league defeats, that Blues display has restored a little belief.

Brown added: ‘You’re going to go through spells, people have been around long enough to know throughout the course of the season you’ll have ups and downs.

‘If it was all plain sailing we wouldn’t enjoy football as much as we do.

‘Through the course of a 46-game season, you cannot play well and have a high tempo all year, it’s impossible. I have never seen it – and will never see it.

‘Even Manchester City have dips and lacklustre performances, it’s just one of those things.

‘We have to keep positive.’