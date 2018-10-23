Brown: Table-topping Portsmouth have still gears to find

Lee Brown surveyed Pompey’s blistering start to the season and admitted: We can still crank it up a few gears.

No side in the Football League have collected as many points as Pompey at this stage of the campaign.

Pompey left-back Lee Brown Picture: Joe Pepler

With 33 points from 14 matches, consisting of just one defeat, Kenny Jackett’s men head into tonight’s visit of Burton six clear at the top of League One.

The Blues left-back, though, acknowledges performances from the promotion candidates can still improve.

Brown has emerged as a key summer recruit, introducing added experience and plenty of character into the Fratton Park dressing room.

And he knows there’s still much more to come from Jackett’s table-toppers.

He said: ‘We can do better and I think that's the promising thing.

‘We have done it in spells, done it in glimpses, and can improve the way we perform with our combinations and stuff.

‘I genuinely believe there are a couple more gears to go in terms of people’s relationships.

‘That’s how it has been during the course of the season – in spells. A good 45 minutes, a good half-an-hour, while we have also shown good spells defensively for 30 minutes in games.

‘I don’t think we are the finished article by any means at this moment in time, so there’s a lot to work on.

‘That’s the main mindset, just to keep working and try to get that finished performance.

‘It’s just our overall performance can get better, you can always improve – and I think we will.’

Certainly, boss Jackett is striving to ensure the Blues do not surrender their advantage.

With three promotions already recorded on his CV, the manager is pushing the players as strong as ever to enhance their displays.

Brown added: ‘The manager always wants more, which is good, it’s not one of them: “We have done all right, we’ve got this record, let’s put our feet up and have a day off”.

‘He’s definitely not like that, so it’s good in a sense he always wants more and always wants to push us that little bit further.

‘That is massive, especially from the man at the top, he keeps his foot on everyone.

‘We haven’t got a flashy group, it’s quite a humble group, people know there’s no point getting too excited at the end of October.

‘Especially when you look at the likes of Scunthorpe last year, who were top at Christmas and only just about made the play-offs.’