Bryn Morris is convinced Pompey would have been worthy winners over Barnsley.

The promotion rivals shared a goalless draw at Fratton Park this afternoon, yet it was the Blues who felt they should have claimed the three points.

Omar Bogle’s penalty miss on 61 minutes proved crucial, with Tykes skipper and goalkeeper Adam Davies saving in front of the Fratton end.

Meanwhile, Jacob Brown headed against the post nine minutes from time in a tight contest.

But it was a far superior display from Kenny Jackett’s men compared to recent weeks.

And Morris felt they deserved a victory rather than what represented a fifth-successive League One draw.

The midfielder said: ‘Both teams had chances, but overall we probably edged it.

‘We missed the penalty, they hit the post late on and it was a fairly even game, but we definitely edged it.

‘We had more chances, played more on the front foot, and overall felt we deserved maybe a 1-0 win - but it wasn't to be.

‘Barnsley are a good team and hopefully we will get that win soon and kick on from there.

‘Having come to us with the fans right behind us, Barnsley will probably be happy. They might feel a little bit fortunate as well after we missed a penalty.

‘They’ll probably be happy with a draw.’