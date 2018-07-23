Bumper Pompey pre-season special will be one not to miss

It has become part of Pompey pre-season tradition – and once again The News are producing our comprehensive guide to the campaign ahead.

Saturday will see the release of a bumper Sports Mail, with 40 pages devoted to the Blues and their forthcoming 2018-19 season.

The pre-season special contains exclusive interviews with 16 Pompey players as they strive to build on last term’s encouraging eighth-placed finish in League One.

There are also words from boss Kenny Jackett, now in his second Fratton Park campaign and maintaining promotion in his sights.

With approaching 14,000 season tickets already sold, supporters rightly remain optimistic over what the future holds under the current regime.

The Blues’ ambitions have been bolstered by the summer recruitment of Craig MacGillivray, Tom Naylor, Lee Brown, Louis Dennis, Ronan Curtis and Anton Walkes.

And all six newcomers are featured in this Saturday’s publication, lifting the lid on their careers so far.

There’s the versatile MacGillivray on his Leeds trial as winger, the entrepreneurial Brown’s thriving business away from the football pitch and London-born Irishman Curtis talking about divided loyalties.

In addition, there are articles with plenty of familiar faces and established fans’ favourites from Pompey’s squad.

These include Brett Pitman, Matt Clarke, Dion Donohue, Jack Whatmough, Oli Hawkins, Nathan Thompson, Ben Close, Jamal Lowe, Christian Burgess, Brandon Haunstrup and Gareth Evans.

Certainly Jackett’s revamped squad are excited about what the season holds as the club attempts to continue its rise through the divisions following the plummet down the leagues.

And the pre-season publication offers plenty of insight from within the Fratton dressing room ahead of the forthcoming season, which kicks off against Luton Town on Saturday, August 4.

The special bumper pre-season Sports Mail is available to buy from newsagents for the usual price of 80p on Saturday, July 28.

If you're unable to collect a copy or have friends or family living outside the area, you can order one to be posted for £2.

To place an order call 0333 207 0743 and select option 3. Alternatively, if you would like us to call you, email your contact details to subscriptions@jpress.co.uk