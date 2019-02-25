Have your say

CHRISTIAN BURGESS admitted doubts over his ability crept in during his spell on the Pompey sidelines.

The defender is enjoying his longest spell in Kenny Jackett's side during the League One promotion push.

Christian Burgess. Picture: Robin Jones

Matt Clarke and Jack Whatmough were the Blues boss’ preferred centre-backs – until the latter picked up a season-ending knee injury against Doncaster earlier this month.

That opened a window of opportunity for Burgess, which he’s grabbed with both hands.

The 27-year-old delivered a man-of-the-match performance in the goalless draw with Barnsley on Saturday, building on eye-catching displays against Southend and Plymouth.

Burgess revealed it didn’t feel like going to work on a Saturday when he was out of the starting XI.

And he had to remain mentally to ensure he was ready when he got his chance.

‘It is tough because people always say “You’re lucky to be a footballer”,’ the former Peterborough man added.

‘But you’re only a footballer because you want to play football.

‘It can be tough and mentally challenging. You’re not working at the weekend if you like.

‘I almost regarded it as my day off on a Saturday if you like, because I wasn’t working physically.

‘It’s important then to try to keep your fitness up on a Sunday, even after a Saturday game.

‘It’s about keeping the belief. You have got to believe in yourself because there will be times when people doubt you.

‘You might doubt yourself but it is so important to stay positive and believe in your ability.

‘I’d be lying if I said no I didn’t have any doubts. In your thoughts it always creeps in.

‘But it’s that overriding sense that I deserve to be here and can go out and play.

‘Seeing yourself at this level and a level higher always came through in the end.

‘It’s important but it’s not easy when you’re out of the side.’

Being settle on the south coast also made it easier for the popular centre-back.

He added: ‘You can never be too secure in football. But I love it down here and that’s what made it easier being out of the side.

‘For players who have just come down and maybe don’t have to same appreciation for the area they might be more homesick.’