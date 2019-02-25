Have your say

Christian Burgess admitted he questioned his Pompey future this season.

But the defender's love for the south coast, coupled with his own self belief, was why he opted to remain at Fratton Park.

Christian Burgess. Picture: Robin Jones

Burgess is enjoying his longest spell in Kenny Jackett's side during the League One promotion push.

Matt Clarke and Jack Whatmough were the Blues boss’ preferred centre-backs – until the latter picked up a season-ending knee injury against Doncaster earlier this month.

That opened a window of opportunity for Burgess, which he’s grabbed with both hands.

The 27-year-old delivered a man-of-the-match performance in the goalless draw with Barnsley on Saturday, building on eye-catching displays against Southend and Plymouth.

The League Two title winner revealed he considered a move elsewhere while out of favour.

Enjoying life in Portsmouth helped him stay at PO4, though.

‘In football, you always question your future because things happen so quickly,’ said Burgess.

‘Transfer windows come around all the time and you think “one more window and I’ll try to settle” or “I’ll try to look for somewhere permanent”.

‘Then that window starts coming up and you wonder if it’s a good time (for clubs) to buy and then you think “summer is coming and January is there”.

‘You can never be too secure in football. But I love it down here and that’s what made it easier being out of the side.

‘That made it easy. For players who have just come down and maybe don’t have to same appreciation for the area they might be more homesick.

‘While it was frustrating on the football side of things, enjoying it out of the game helped.’

Burgess told how he doubted his own ability during stages this term.

But his strong mental capacity helped him overcome any negative thoughts.

‘It is tough because people always say “You’re lucky to be a footballer”,’ the former Peterborough man added.

‘But you’re only a footballer because you want to play football.

‘It can be tough and mentally challenging. You’re not working at the weekend if you like.

‘I almost regarded it as my day off on a Saturday if you like, because I wasn’t working physically.

‘It’s important then to try to keep your fitness up on a Sunday, even after a Saturday game.

‘It’s about keeping the belief. You have got to believe in yourself because there will be times when people doubt you.

‘You might doubt yourself but it is so important to stay positive and believe in your ability.

‘I’d be lying if I said no I didn’t have any doubts. In your thoughts it always creeps in.

‘But it’s that overriding sense that I deserve to be here and can go out and play.

‘Seeing yourself at this level and a level higher always came through in the end.

‘It’s important but it’s not easy when you’re out of the side.’