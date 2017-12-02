Burgess returns for Pompey cup encounter

Have your say

Christian Burgess returns to Pompey's side for the Checkatrade Trophy visit of Northampton.

The central defender missed last weekend's victory over Plymouth through a one-match suspension.

However, he returns for this afternoon's Fratton Park fixture, replacing hamstring-injury victim Oli Hawkins.

That is one of three changes to the team which inflicted a 1-0 defeat on the Pilgrims, making it five wins in six matches for Kenney Jackett's men.

Kal Naismith, nursing a knee problem, is replaced as the lone striker by Curtis Main, while Stuart O'Keefe comes in for the rested Ben Close.

Elsewhere, the bench includes Academy pair Brad Lethbridge and Matt Casey.

Striker Lethbridge is a first-year scholar, while Casey is a towering central defender.

Pompey: McGee, Thompson, Burgess, Clarke, Haunstrup, O'Keefe, Rose, Evans, Chaplin, Lowe, Main.

Subs: Bass, Bennett, Lethbridge, Casey, May, Talbot, Kennedy.