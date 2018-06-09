Burton fans gutted to lose Naylor to Pompey

Have your say

Tom Naylor completed his move to Pompey yesterday.



The midfielder signed a three-year deal at the Blues after rejecting a new contract at Burton Albion.

Tom Naylor. Picture: Portsmouth FC

The Brewers were willing to make Naylor their joint-highest paid player but he instead opted for a switch to Fratton Park.

And Albion fans are gutted the former Newport County talent has departed the Pirelli Stadium.

Here's what some of the fans had to say via Twitter...

@derbygardens

I'm really struggling to come to terms with the fact that I won't be seeing Tom Naylor in a Burton shirt ever again. #bafc

@DavidYeomans10

So sorry to hear Tom is leaving the Brewers he’s been a rock in the defence and the midfield he’ll be well missed and hard to be replace, best of luck Tom

@Hicklinator

Great lad to have, gutted that he is leaving. Always gives 100% and reliable wherever he plays

@pwl65

Good luck Tom. Our best defender last season.

@Haushinkadaz

Hope his successes continue with Pompey and that he has a long and illustrious career ahead.

@Goonyella_

Massive shame

@AshStatham19

Such a shame. Easily play of the season despite the loyal votes going to Lucas. Huge loss to us in our situation.

@MP_HOC1972

Oh sad to hear that but good luck Tom Naylor .

Have you read?

Why Naylor turned down the Championship for Pompey