Burton fans gutted to lose Naylor to Pompey

Tom Naylor completed his move to Pompey yesterday.
The midfielder signed a three-year deal at the Blues after rejecting a new contract at Burton Albion.
The Brewers were willing to make Naylor their joint-highest paid player but he instead opted for a switch to Fratton Park.
And Albion fans are gutted the former Newport County talent has departed the Pirelli Stadium.
Here's what some of the fans had to say via Twitter...
@derbygardens
I'm really struggling to come to terms with the fact that I won't be seeing Tom Naylor in a Burton shirt ever again. #bafc
@DavidYeomans10
So sorry to hear Tom is leaving the Brewers he’s been a rock in the defence and the midfield he’ll be well missed and hard to be replace, best of luck Tom
@Hicklinator
Great lad to have, gutted that he is leaving. Always gives 100% and reliable wherever he plays
@pwl65
Good luck Tom. Our best defender last season.
@Haushinkadaz
Hope his successes continue with Pompey and that he has a long and illustrious career ahead.
@Goonyella_
Massive shame
@AshStatham19
Such a shame. Easily play of the season despite the loyal votes going to Lucas. Huge loss to us in our situation.
@MP_HOC1972
Oh sad to hear that but good luck Tom Naylor .
