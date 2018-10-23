Burton finding their feet ahead of Portsmouth visit

Josh Murray, from the Derby Telegraph, gives the lowdown on Burton's season so far...

Nigel Clough has spoken about wanting Burton to get back into the Championship as soon as possible.

That is the target but there is an understanding that there might need to be a bit of time to readjust.

Last season was the first time the club has been relegated in 41 years, so it was a quite a new experience.

With a few key players leaving and a lot of injuries at the start of the season, they've taken a while to find their feet.

The Brewers were pretty inconsistent in the first few weeks but feel like they're slowly starting to turn a corner and are building momentum.

With the squad starting to take shape, they’re finding their feet a little bit more.

Clough is quite keen for them to play a dynamic brand of football.

He wants his side to get the ball down and play it through the thirds.

Burton have probably been more impressive against the better teams in the division – they’ve been a bit more open and beat Sunderland and Doncaster.

Their record against teams at the bottom end of the table isn’t really good and struggled at times when games have got ugly.

Consistency has been their issue but it does feel like they’re finding their feet.

They’re going in the right direction but have got to start putting in better performances because, ultimately, they want to be promoted this season and must start climbing the table.

Tom Naylor was one of Burton’s most consistent performers last season and played a big role in the club’s rise from League Two into the Championship.

Liam Boyce has been the standout player with the goals he gets.

He’s a clinical finisher in the box and has good hold-up play, bringing others players into the game.

Steve Quinn sits in a holding-midfield role and keeps Albion ticking over. When he gets on the ball then Burton are usually on the front foot.

Devante Cole, on loan from Wigan, has featured mainly off the bench.

Boyce leads the line and Albion play with one lone striker and two wiDe forwards, so Cole’s role has been mainly off the bench.

He came on as a substitute against Plymouth and Clough praised him for his efforts there.