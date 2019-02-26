Bury 0 Portsmouth 3: Player ratings as Blues secure Wembley return in Checkatrade Trophy

Check out how chief sports writer Neil Allen rated the players at Gigg Lane.

1. Craig Macgillivray Superb late save - 7 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Nathan Thompson Great to see him back - 7 Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com phcimages.com Buy a Photo

3. Christian Burgess Late injury scare - 7 Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com phcimages.com Buy a Photo

4. Matt Clarke Not his finest display - 6 Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com phcimages.com Buy a Photo

