Bury 1 Pompey 0: they said what?

POMPEY lost 1-0 in their League One match at Bury.

George Miller scored in the second half to give the home side the win.

Here’s what those closest to the action had to say about the Blues’ defeat.

Kenny Jackett – Pompey manager

We had a lot of the ball today and in both halves of the pitch we were on top.

It was pretty easy for our centre-backs to recycle the ball for our central midfielders.

We had a lot of the ball with those four players. Their job is to be able to pick it up, distribute the ball and set us off going forward again.

That worked today and it gave us a foothold in the game.

We didn’t then have enough creatively or a player to pass his man to get the shot in or the right cross in at the right time.

In forward areas we looked jaded and leggy.

Ryan Lowe - Bury caretaker manager (via burytimes.co.uk)

I know he [George Miller] can and will get better. He puts a shift in and the goal was just reward for that.

It was a good win, we set out to put in a performance for the fans and get a win.

I was worried before the game because of the height in Portsmouth’s team but we defended well through the game.

It’s been tough for everyone associated with the club, and for the fans too but we will look to the future and to provide stability.

Jordan Cross - Pompey reporter

What a miserable way to sign off the season on the road.

Michael Eisner was there to witness a bleak away finale along with 1,525 travelling Pompey fans at Gigg Lane.

There was much for the Blues owner to ponder as a team already condemned to League Two football came out on top against Kenny Jackett’s men.

Pompey failed to create nearly enough as their place in League One next term was officially confirmed.

And it was clear how far the side have to travel if they are to be contenders next season.

Will Rooney - Pompey reporter

Even if Pompey delivered a win at Gigg Lane, they’d have been consigned to another year in League One.

Yet the 1,525 Fratton faithful who made the 500-mile round trip deserved a performance at least.

This was a hapless effort from the Blues against Bury as they suffered a third successive defeat.

Kenny Jackett demanded a strong start to the season but, in fact, it’s proved quite the opposite.