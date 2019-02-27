Have your say

Ryan Lowe felt Bury were ‘a little bit hard done by’ in their Checkatrade Trophy semi-final defeat to Pompey.

The Blues reached Wembley for the first time in nine years with a 3-0 victory over the Shakers on Tuesday night.

Bury boss Ryan Lowe, left, and Pompey manager Kenny Jackett. Picture: Daniel Chesterton

The hosts shaded the opening 45 minutes at Gigg Lane but neither side could break the deadlock.

Pompey were much-improved in the second period, with goals from Gareth Evans, Oli Hawkins and Ronan Curtis booking Kenny Jackett’s men an appearance at Wembley on March 31.

However, the Bury boss felt Ben Close wasn’t fouled for the free-kick which Evans buried to open the scoring.

And there was also a case for Jamal Lowe being offside in the build-up to Curtis’ goal.

Ryan Lowe admitted missing out on the final is a ‘sickener’ but credited Pompey’s cutting edge in front of goal.

He told the Shakers’ Youtube channel: ‘I’m gutted to be honest – not just for me but the lads, their families, the fans and the club.

‘It was a big opportunity for us and a bit of a sickener because we didn’t deserve to lose 3-0.

‘They had a little moment of class from their lads and we felt a little bit hard done by with the free-kick – two free-kicks really.

‘Whether they’re free-kicks or not I don’t know but we’ve give them away and then the first one is a terrific free-kick.

‘The second one was the second phase, the ball came back across and we’re claiming for offside but were probably in a deep position.

‘The goals could have been avoided but take nothing away from them.

‘The first half we were obviously the better team and in the second half we had spells we could have scored.

‘But they were clinical at the right times.

‘The scoreline definitely flattered them and I think they’d agree on that as well

‘It definitely wasn’t a 3-0 albeit the scoreline says that.

‘In the first half, we needed to score when on top.’

Pompey will either face Sunderland or Bristol Rovers at Wembley.

They meet on Tuesday, March 5.