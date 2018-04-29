Bury boss: Nullifying Pitman was key

Ryan Lowe admitted Bury set out to stop Brett Pitman.

The Shakers’ caretaker boss explained he made it a priority to nullify Pompey’s leading scorer in his side’s 1-0 victory on Saturday.

Lowe also explained he was concerned about the threat of Kenny Jackett’s side from set-pieces.

Bury may be bottom of League One and already condemned to fourth-tier football next season, but they deserved their win on Saturday.

Lowe told of the priorities he had to ensure that success – areas he succeeded in on a day for his side to enjoy.

He said: ‘I was worried before the game because of the height in Portsmouth’s team but we defended well through the game.

‘Our game plan was also to take Pitman out of the game.’

Striker George Miller got the game’s decisive goal in the 67th minute, as he took advantage of a gaffe from Luke McGee.

Miller claimed the ball from the keeper as he dallied on Matty Kennedy’s backpass and allowed the striker to fire into an empty net.

That capped a dangerous performance from the Bury man, who Lowe expects to become a greater threat moving forward.

He said: ‘I know he can and will get better.

‘He puts a shift in and the goal was just reward for that.’

There’s been very little for Bury to cheer about this season, with the Shakers certain to finish bottom of the table.

The Pompey clash was their third since their relegation was confirmed and delivered their first win in over two months.

Lowe was glad to give his side’s long-suffering fans something to cheer about, and is hopeful Bury can get on an even keel moving forward.

Lowe added: ‘It was a good win, we set out to put in a performance for the fans and get a win. It’s been tough for everyone associated with the club, and for the fans too but we will look to the future and to provide stability.’