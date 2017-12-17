Bury boss unhappy with Pompey winner

Chris Lucketti bemoaned Bury’s costly set-piece mistake.

The Shakers manager was left frustrated by the freedom Matt Clarke was afforded in his side’s penalty area to head home the decisive goal at Fratton Park.

The fact he was left free from Gareth Evans’ corner irritated the club’s new boss.

Lucketti said: ‘I am disappointed. The lads gave it a lot of effort out there but sadly we lacked quality in possession and it cost us.

‘But to concede in the way we did from a set-piece is really disappointing.

‘We need goals to win games and we went with an attacking formation and the way we finished the game was even more attacking. The players who have got the quality in possession weren’t good enough.

‘We are disappointed to concede a set-piece and to lose the game in that manner.

‘I can’t fault their effort at all but we need to be a little bit better in possession.

‘We generally defended well. It is a tough place to come and they had lot of possession but I thought we did really well to limit them to two or three chances.

‘But the one thing we work on is set-pieces and there are two people who haven’t done their jobs.’

Lucketti felt his side’s game plan was proving successful as they tried to frustrate Pompey.

He said: ‘We came here to get three points and not to just take part in a great stadium and a great atmosphere.

‘We frustrated the fans and we frustrated Portsmouth.

‘They are a good team and they are flying, so to limit them to two or three chances was something the lads can be proud of.’

Top-scorer Jermaine Beckford’s anticipated return being delayed was another blow for Bury.

Lucketti added: ‘He was close. He trained well this week and we were hoping he was going to be available for selection but he had a niggle and it was enough to keep him out of the side.’