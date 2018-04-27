Bury boss: We're going after Pompey

Ryan Lowe warned Pompey his side are going for their jugular.

The Bury boss feels his men have got nothing to lose against Kenny Jackett's side at Gigg Lane tomorrow.

The Blues still have a massive outside chance of making it into the play-offs this term.

Bury have already been condemned to playing League Two football next season.

But the Shakers have picked up draws against Doncaster and high-flying Shrewsbury since that news was confirmed.

Lowe promised his team will be going out on the front foot again when they face Pompey.

He told www.buryfc.co.uk 'That’s what I want to do and that’s going to be the aim to the players and to my staff – we want to finish on a bit of a high.

'We went a lot of games losing and I think the last two results and performances have been a bit more of us, a bit more of me and what I want from the players.

'We’ve been working hard all week to put a plan in place to potentially win, but also to play some attacking style of football that we know we can play.'