Pompey are sweating on the fitness of Omar Bogle for their Checkatrade Trophy semi-final at Bury.

The on-loan Cardiff striker had a scan for a hamstring injury today and is a doubt.

League One - Southend United v Portsmouth - 16/02/19'Portsmouths Omar Bogle

Kenny Jackett will be fielding his best starting XI, after mainly using fringe players and youngsters in the earlier rounds.

Bryn Morris and Lloyd Isgrove are both ineligible having represented Wycombe and Barnsley, respectively, in the Checkatrade Trophy this term.

Nathan Thompson (knee) is over his setback but Andy Cannon (quad) is still sidelined.

Meanwhile, Ryan Lowe is set to name a strong starting line-up for the visit of the Blues.

The Bury boss is likely to field a similar side to the one that beat Oldham 3-1 on Saturday.

Lowe might opt to start Dominic Telford up front ahead of Byron Moore, however.

Telford has scored seven goals in the Checkatrade Trophy this season.

Striker Jermaine Beckford (knee) has played just once this campaign and will remain sidelined.

Stephen Dawson has also been struggling with a foot injury and is unlikely to be involved against Jackett’s side.