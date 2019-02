Check out the action shots in our gallery as the drama unfolds at Gigg Lane.

1. Portsmouth Manager Kenny Jackett controls the ball Picture: Daniel Chesterton Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com phcimages.com Buy a Photo

2. Portsmouth Manager Kenny Jackett inspects the pitch (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com) Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com Freelance Buy a Photo

3. Portsmouth players inspect the pitch Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com phcimages.com Buy a Photo

4. Portsmouth Manager Kenny Jackett inspects the pitch Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com phcimages.com Buy a Photo

View more