Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Bury v Portsmouth: Full-time picture gallery as Blues secure Wembley return

Pompey are going back to Wembley after the 3-0 win over Bury tonight.

Check out the action shots in our gallery as the drama unfolded at Gigg Lane. Pictures by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Pompey are bidding for a Wembley return in the Checkatrade Trophy against Bury tonight. Here's a gallery of the first-half action from Gigg Lane. Pictures by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

1. Portsmouth fans during the Checkatrade Trophy Semi Final match between Bury and Portsmouth at Gigg Lane on February 26th 2019 in Bury, England. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

Pompey are bidding for a Wembley return in the Checkatrade Trophy against Bury tonight. Here's a gallery of the first-half action from Gigg Lane. Pictures by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com
Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Picture: Daniel Chesterton

2. Portsmouth Manager Kenny Jackett controls the ball

Picture: Daniel Chesterton
Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com
phcimages.com
Buy a Photo
(Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

3. Portsmouth Manager Kenny Jackett inspects the pitch

(Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)
Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com
Freelance
Buy a Photo
Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

4. Portsmouth players inspect the pitch

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com
Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com
phcimages.com
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5