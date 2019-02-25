Have your say

Pompey travel to Bury’s Gigg Lane (Bury, Lancashire, BL9 9HR) tomorrow for their Checkatrade Trophy semi-final.

Gigg Lane has been The Shakers’ home since 1885 and has a capacity of 11,840.

Blues fans will be in the covered Ratio Law Stand at one end of the ground.

Please note that if the game is level after 90 minutes, extra-time will be played, and if necessary penalties.

Kick-odd is 7.45pm.

Getting to Gigg Lane – by road

From Junction 18 on the M60, take the M66 towards Bury.

Exit the M66 at Junction 3. Take the left-hand exit at the junction and follow this road until you come to the junction with the A56 Manchester Road.

At this T-Junction, which has traffic lights, turn right towards Bury.

You will pass the Swan & Cemetery pub on your left and then some playing fields.

At the end of the playing fields, just before the traffic lights and a couple of pubs, there is a right turn into Gigg Lane for the ground.

However, please note that Gigg Lane is usually closed on match days and the ground is not easily seen from the A56.

Parking

There is no parking at the ground so look for on-street parking around Gigg Lane.

But be aware of residents-only parking schemes in the area which are patrolled by traffic wardens and will be operating in the evening.

There is a small car park available a few minutes walk from the ground – at Phoenix House on Brierly Street (BL9 9HN) just off Gigg Lane, with a charge of £5 per car.

Please note this car park usually closes one hour after the final whistle.

By Train

There is no railway station in Bury, so the best way is to get a train to Manchester and use the Bury Metrolink.

Trains run regularly from London Euston to Manchester Piccadilly and the journey from London will take about two hours.

But please note it will not be possible to get back to either London or Portsmouth by train after the match until the next morning.

The Bury Metrolink Line 4 runs from Manchester Piccadilly and Lines 1 and 4 from Manchester Victoria.

Bury Metrolink Station is about a 10-15 minute walk from the ground.

Head up the escalator from the platform and head through the bus station.

When exiting, turn left and go across the traffic lights, signposted A58, onto Knowlsey Street.

At the end of Knowlsey Street, turn left onto Manchester Road, signposted A56 Manchester.

On reaching a set of traffic lights with the Pack Horse Inn, turn left just past the hotel onto a narrow street called Heaton Fold.

At the bottom of this street turn left onto Gigg Lane and the ground is a short distance down on the right.

It is best to check for engineering works and tram times for the Metrolink at metrolink.co.uk

Where to eat and drink

There are a few pubs near the ground and along Manchester Road, in particular.

The Swan & Cemetery (406 Manchester Road, BL9 9NS) is a Thwaites pub about 10 minutes walk from the ground with a separate restaurant.

The Staff Of Life pub (213 Manchester Road, BL9 9HJ) is a small pub nearest to Gigg Lane.

The Pack Horse Inn (Elbut Lane, BL9 7TU), is a JW Lees pub serving food and cask marque beer.

The Rose and Crown (36 Manchester Old Road, BL9 0TR) is a traditional pub on the edge of the town centre – about 10 minutes walk from the ground.

It serves a selection of real ales and ciders.

There are other pubs to be found in Bury town centre, about 15 minutes walk from the ground, including a Wetherspoons (The Art Picture House, Haymarket Street, BL9 0Y).

It’s a three-storey, listed building that was formerly a 1920s cinema.

At the ground, the Bury FC Social Club will sometimes admit away fans, space permitting.

Non-members are charged £1.

The Social Club has two well-stocked bars and serves hot food.

There is usually a burger van outside the ground offering hot food and drinks.

Inside the ground there is catering offering the usual match-day food and hot drinks.

Alcohol is usually on sale in the away section.

- PAM WILKINS